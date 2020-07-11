Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 57.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,938,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,147 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $27,543,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 650,875 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

