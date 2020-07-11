IBM Retirement Fund Invests $296,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

