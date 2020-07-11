Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Northwest Pipe worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at $468,548.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $228.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

