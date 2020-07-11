Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at $468,548.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWPX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Pipe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

