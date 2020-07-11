Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TriMas were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $22.78 on Friday. TriMas Corp has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holly M. Boehne bought 2,582 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Sunoco LP
Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Sunoco LP
Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Nutanix Inc
Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Nutanix Inc
Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,302 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding
Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,302 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding
Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 133,702 Alector Inc
Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 133,702 Alector Inc
6 Meridian Trims Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc
6 Meridian Trims Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report