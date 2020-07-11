Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TriMas were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $22.78 on Friday. TriMas Corp has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holly M. Boehne bought 2,582 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

