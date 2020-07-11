Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,150 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

