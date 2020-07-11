AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cue Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 27,976.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 49.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 137.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,815.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $22.67 on Friday. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 103.99% and a negative net margin of 959.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

