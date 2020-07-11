Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,174 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,320,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,949,000 after acquiring an additional 491,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $80,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 367,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377 in the last three months. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

