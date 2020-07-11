Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,835,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 499,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,671,000 after buying an additional 259,924 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 381,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,728,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

