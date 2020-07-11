Axa Makes New $765,000 Investment in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Axa acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Axa owned 0.20% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 24.2% during the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 447,013 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $31,949,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,632,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $21,125,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,900 shares during the period.

ANAB opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. AnaptysBio Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

