State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.61 million, a PE ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.61. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

