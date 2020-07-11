Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of Citizens Financial Group worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 58,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 204,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 82.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.32.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

