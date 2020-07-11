Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $19.07 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 776,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 184.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 133.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In related news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

