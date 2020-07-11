Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,569 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDS. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 13.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE DDS opened at $22.66 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

