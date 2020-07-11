State Street Corp Has $289.88 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,145,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 751,560 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.57% of Juniper Networks worth $289,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

