Axa Sells 5,200 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Axa reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in OneMain were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OneMain by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in OneMain by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

