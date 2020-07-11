Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of RCII opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $21,623,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,260.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 334,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 309,817 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

