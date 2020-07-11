Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $3,446,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,192.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 923,577 shares of company stock worth $11,404,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,519,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,335,000 after buying an additional 1,790,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 461,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,740,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 168,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,234,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 152,160 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.