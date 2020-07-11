National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $13.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

NYSE:NOV opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

