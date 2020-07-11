Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Shares of HAL opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,033 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

