Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $19.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.74.

NYSE BKR opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.73. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $6,909,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

