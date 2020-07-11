Doug Bailey Sells 500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $60,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,055.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Doug Bailey sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $180,195.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.

Shares of POWI opened at $123.63 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $125.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

