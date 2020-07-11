KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KushCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.
OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.20.
About KushCo
KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.
