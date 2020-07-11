KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KushCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Get KushCo alerts:

OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.