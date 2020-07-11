Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells $46,640.16 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $46,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SPPI stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.57.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.
Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.