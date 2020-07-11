Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells $46,640.16 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $46,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SPPI stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 410,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

