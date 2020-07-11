LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.34

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 8485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,149 shares of company stock worth $3,094,372 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

