Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $961.85 million, a PE ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 14,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $266,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $300,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,120 shares of company stock worth $2,701,393 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

