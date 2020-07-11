Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 194 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $599,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $86,478.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42.

On Thursday, April 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $245.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.49. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $696.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.