KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of KushCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.28.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. KushCo had a negative net margin of 51.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

