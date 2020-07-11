Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BP by 116.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.