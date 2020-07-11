Arden Trust Co Grows Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in BP were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 116.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

