Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Echo Global Logistics worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of ECHO opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $573.81 million, a PE ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

