Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 142,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.