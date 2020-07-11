Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,100 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Northrim BanCorp worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $110,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Wight bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,070.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,145 shares of company stock worth $123,782. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NRIM opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.60. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

