6 Meridian Has $260,000 Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in NIC were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NIC by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NIC by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 109,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIC by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 175,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 142,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGOV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

