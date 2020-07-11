Diversified Trust Co Makes New $290,000 Investment in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,634 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NIC by 95.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EGOV opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.33. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

