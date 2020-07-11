6 Meridian Sells 19,503 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

6 Meridian lessened its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,503 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,680.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

