Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,376,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after buying an additional 362,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,070,000 after buying an additional 123,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after buying an additional 260,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 131,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

