Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Store Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Store Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 594,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Store Capital stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $265,034. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

