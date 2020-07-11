47,463 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Wendys during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

