47,463 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Wendys during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

