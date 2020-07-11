Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Fanhua by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,220,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after buying an additional 137,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 776,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 192,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,893,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fanhua by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANH. TheStreet lowered shares of Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fanhua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Fanhua Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

