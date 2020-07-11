Hexavest Inc. Sells 4,172,777 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,172,777 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,994 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,980,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,191 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 755,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

