HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $510,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $22.00.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in BP plc
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in BP plc
Arden Trust Co Grows Position in BP plc
Arden Trust Co Grows Position in BP plc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC
Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,100 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,100 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
6 Meridian Has $260,000 Stake in NIC Inc.
6 Meridian Has $260,000 Stake in NIC Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report