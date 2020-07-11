HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $510,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $22.00.

