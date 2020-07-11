Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter valued at $104,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

