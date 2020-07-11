Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

