APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.40% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $23,056,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,097.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $971.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

