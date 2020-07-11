Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,893,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000.

PGHY stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

