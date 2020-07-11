Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of American National BankShares worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. State Street Corp boosted its position in American National BankShares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American National BankShares by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American National BankShares by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMNB stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $235.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. American National BankShares Inc has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $40.57.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts predict that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

AMNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

