Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $300,000 Position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 821,160 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,312,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $21.57 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.82.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.