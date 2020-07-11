Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Oppenheimer worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of OPY opened at $21.29 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $270.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $234.77 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.