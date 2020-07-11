Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $719,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

